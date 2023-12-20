Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Monday, December 18th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

DGX has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.99. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

