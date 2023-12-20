Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,330 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $13,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.99. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.59 and a 52 week high of $158.34. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

