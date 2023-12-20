QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong Sells 25,865 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,953.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, December 18th, Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth $62,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

