QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CFO Gregory Wong Sells 7,145 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.94, for a total transaction of $92,456.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,961.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gregory Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Gregory Wong sold 25,865 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $332,365.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.79 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.72 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. Research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. B. Riley raised shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

