RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RE/MAX from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jonestrading lowered their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RE/MAX from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Price Performance

Shares of RMAX opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $24.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.89.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. RE/MAX had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a positive return on equity of 792.18%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,525.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 23,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $295,462.65. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,648,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,923,083.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 12,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $109,623.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,983,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,496,525.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 126,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,461. Corporate insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RE/MAX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.