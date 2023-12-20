Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Ready Capital stock opened at $10.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 6.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

