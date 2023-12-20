Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Anushka Salinas Sells 38,816 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Anushka Salinas sold 28,996 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $14,208.04.

Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

