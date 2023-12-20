Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) COO Anushka Salinas Sells 38,816 Shares

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Anushka Salinas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 2nd, Anushka Salinas sold 28,996 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $14,208.04.
Rent the Runway Price Performance
Shares of RENT stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $4.82.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on RENT. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 41,610 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rent the Runway by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
Rent the Runway Company Profile
Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.
