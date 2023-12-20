Research Analysts Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the energy producer will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $9.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.49 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.43. The company has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

