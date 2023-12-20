Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.
Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.
About Retractable Technologies
Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.
