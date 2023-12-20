Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.84% and a negative net margin of 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

About Retractable Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVP. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 126,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Retractable Technologies by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.