Reviewing Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW)

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) and Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Canadian Tire and Build-A-Bear Workshop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Tire 0 2 1 0 2.33 Build-A-Bear Workshop 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canadian Tire presently has a consensus target price of $200.17, suggesting a potential upside of 85.82%. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 61.58%. Given Canadian Tire’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Tire is more favorable than Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A Build-A-Bear Workshop 10.59% 44.39% 18.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Canadian Tire and Build-A-Bear Workshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

26.7% of Canadian Tire shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.7% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Build-A-Bear Workshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Canadian Tire and Build-A-Bear Workshop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Tire N/A N/A N/A $7.48 14.39 Build-A-Bear Workshop $467.94 million 0.73 $47.99 million $3.47 6.90

Build-A-Bear Workshop has higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Tire. Build-A-Bear Workshop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canadian Tire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Build-A-Bear Workshop beats Canadian Tire on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Tire

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods. It also retails Christmas trees, lights and decor, Halloween décor and costumes, yard care and maintenance, and snow removal equipment; patio furniture, barbeques, pools, trampolines, outdoor power equipment and tools, plants and gardening supplies; backyard amusement, pool fun, and toys and games; gasoline; sporting goods and active wear; casual and industrial apparel and footwear; and outerwear, base-layer, and workwear. This segment offers its products under the Canadian Tire, Pro Hockey Life, Mark's, PartSource, Helly Hansen, Party City, Petroleum, and SportChek brand names. This segment also participates in loyalty programs, as well as sells its products online. The CT REIT segment operates as a closed-end real estate investment trust that holds a portfolio of 373 properties comprising Canadian Tire stores, Canadian Tire anchored retail developments, industrial properties, a mixed-use commercial property, and development properties. The Financial Services segment provides financial and other ancillary products and services, including consumer credit cards, in-store financing, insurance products, and retail and broker deposits; and savings accounts and guaranteed investment certificates. Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

(Get Free Report)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear. The company operates its stores under the Build-A-Bear Workshop brand name; and sells its products through its e-commerce sites and third-party marketplace sites. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.