Reviewing Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) & Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) and Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. and Par Pacific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Par Pacific 6.67% 64.64% 16.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. and Par Pacific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Par Pacific 0 3 2 0 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Par Pacific has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.80%. Given Par Pacific’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd..

92.8% of Par Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. and Par Pacific’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $50.83 0.27 Par Pacific $7.86 billion 0.28 $364.19 million $8.58 4.27

Par Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Par Pacific beats Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations. Its Basic Chemicals segment manufactures and sells olefins, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; aromatics, including benzene, styrene monomer, mixed xylene, and paraxylene; and other chemicals. The company's Functional Materials segment researches, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive, industrial, and marine lubricants, as well as grease; engineering plastic, adhesive materials, derivative products, and solvents; electronic materials, such as OLED; asphalt; microbial pesticides, soil amendments, and livestock related materials; and solid state lithium ion battery materials. Its Power and Renewable Energy segment operates thermal power plants; develops and operates renewable energy sources, including solar, wind, and biomass power plants; engages in the supply, wholesale, and retail of electric power; researches, develops, and manufactures CIS thin-film solar modules; and sells solar power systems. The company's Resources segments explores, develops, and produces oil and gas; produces and sells coal and uranium; operates geothermal power plants; and sale of electric power and steam. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 121 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

