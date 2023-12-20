Reviewing Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Solitron Devices (OTCMKTS:SODI – Get Free Report) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Solitron Devices and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solitron Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Atomera has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.64%. Given Atomera’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Atomera is more favorable than Solitron Devices.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A Atomera N/A -97.96% -75.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Solitron Devices and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

15.3% of Solitron Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Solitron Devices shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solitron Devices and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solitron Devices N/A N/A N/A $0.32 49.44 Atomera $380,000.00 520.75 -$17.44 million ($0.80) -9.59

Solitron Devices has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solitron Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solitron Devices beats Atomera on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solitron Devices

(Get Free Report)

Solitron Devices, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solid-state semiconductor components and related devices primarily for the military and aerospace markets. The company offers various bipolar and metal oxide semiconductor (MOS) power transistors, power and control hybrids, junction and power MOS field effect transistors, field effect transistors, and other related products. It also provides joint army/navy transistors, diodes, and standard military drawings voltage regulators. The company's semiconductor products are used as components of military, commercial, and aerospace electronic equipment, such as ground and airborne radar systems, power distribution systems, missiles, missile control systems, satellites, and space applications, as well as for non-military, scientific, and industrial applications. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, the Far East, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1959 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Atomera

(Get Free Report)

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

