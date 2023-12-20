Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of RBBN opened at $2.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.14. Ribbon Communications has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

