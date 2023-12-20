RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 54.3 %

RIBT opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.36.

Institutional Trading of RiceBran Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIBT. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

