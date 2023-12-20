Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Head to Head Analysis

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rivian Automotive and Volcon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 0 5 16 0 2.76 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $28.48, suggesting a potential upside of 16.95%. Volcon has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39,425.69%. Given Volcon’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Volcon is more favorable than Rivian Automotive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -148.97% -42.17% -29.50% Volcon -1,688.39% -1,201.17% -256.38%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volcon has a beta of -0.49, meaning that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Volcon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $1.66 billion 14.07 -$6.75 billion ($6.03) -4.04 Volcon $4.55 million 0.11 -$34.24 million ($9.19) -0.01

Volcon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Rivian Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volcon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Volcon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Volcon on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Volcon

(Get Free Report)

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Round Rock, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.