Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 106 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,565 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $143.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

