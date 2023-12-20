Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 28,977 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.42.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

