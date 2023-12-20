Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 673 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON opened at $204.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.92. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $217.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HON. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

