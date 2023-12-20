Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 260.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after buying an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.12.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

