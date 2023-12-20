Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 185 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KLA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 163.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KLAC. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $527.94.

KLA stock opened at $578.11 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $520.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total value of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

