Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,538,000 after purchasing an additional 59,149 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 516,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 824.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 426,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 71.2% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 457,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,814,000 after buying an additional 190,309 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Activity at Chemed

In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total transaction of $710,545.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $587.33 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $481.99 and a 52-week high of $590.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Chemed Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.