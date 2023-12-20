Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 96,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $14,238,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,275,744.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 billion. Equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

