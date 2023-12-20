Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $108.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average of $97.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.42.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

