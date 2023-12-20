Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $801.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $688.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $690.85. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

