Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DE opened at $393.94 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.80 and its 200-day moving average is $394.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

