Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $723,000 Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after acquiring an additional 861,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.