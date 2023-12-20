Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $961,000 Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Trane Technologies stock opened at $241.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $162.04 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.