Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,134 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in Linde by 0.8% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 8.9% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC lifted their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.85.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $412.09 on Wednesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $199.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $394.73 and its 200 day moving average is $383.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.