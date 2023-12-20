Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 511 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $579.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $589.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.42 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 target price (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.