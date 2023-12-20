Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 744 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

COST opened at $677.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $559.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $681.91. The company has a market capitalization of $300.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $15.00 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.92.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

