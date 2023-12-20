Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $464.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.19. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $547.80.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Northrop Grumman

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

