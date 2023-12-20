Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.99 and a fifty-two week high of $96.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81.

