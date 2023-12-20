Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Sells 467 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.53. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

