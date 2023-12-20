Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Purchases 155 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 100,509.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,166,665,000 after acquiring an additional 426,437,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 908.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257,980 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CVX opened at $151.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $286.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.72 and a 12 month high of $187.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.53 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

