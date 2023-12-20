Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $13,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 167.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 457,930 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $52,323,000 after acquiring an additional 286,542 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 7,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 50,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.00 and a 1-year high of $137.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

