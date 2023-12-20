Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given a C$142.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has been given a C$142.00 target price by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RY. CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. CSFB set a C$138.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morningstar lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$135.03.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE RY opened at C$133.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$188.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$121.98. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$107.92 and a 12 month high of C$140.18.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6200552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.32, for a total value of C$459,862.92.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.