RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Insider Eric Weinberg Sells 8,715 Shares of Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Eric Weinberg sold 8,715 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $348,687.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 341,263 shares in the company, valued at $13,653,932.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.59. RxSight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.60.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RxSight by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in RxSight by 413.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RxSight in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RxSight in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

