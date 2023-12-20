Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $162.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $133.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.56. Ryanair has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $133.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ryanair will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,003,215,000 after acquiring an additional 259,703 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 9,242,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $871,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,957 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ryanair by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,262,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $913,799,000 after acquiring an additional 273,942 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,256,000 after acquiring an additional 715,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ryanair by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,171,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $487,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

