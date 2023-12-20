Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential downside of 9.99% from the company’s current price.

SAGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of SAGE opened at $22.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,779.62% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $2,687,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,716,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,699,000 after buying an additional 61,568 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $710,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

