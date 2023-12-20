Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $0.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Salem Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

