Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CAO James Andrew Munk Sells 13,495 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CAO James Andrew Munk sold 13,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $458,695.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,852,293.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James Andrew Munk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, James Andrew Munk sold 2,380 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $81,443.60.

Samsara Stock Performance

IOT opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.89. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $36.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Samsara by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Samsara by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Samsara by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 65,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

