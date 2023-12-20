Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 138,272 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $4,692,951.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,017,657.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $2,305,166.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,113 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,212,670.20.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,322 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.96.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

Samsara Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IOT opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 1.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,577,000 after acquiring an additional 898,428 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Samsara by 54.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 37,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at about $183,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

