Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Dominic Phillips Sells 120,872 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 120,872 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $4,101,186.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,735,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,869,092.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Dominic Phillips sold 185,929 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $4,666,817.90.

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $36.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

