Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Buys 100 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,204 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Tesla were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Tesla by 3.5% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% during the second quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.52.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.77.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock worth $8,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

