Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Sells 2,350 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 202,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 26,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 29.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 4.0 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $52.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

