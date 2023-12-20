Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages recently commented on SHLAF. Morgan Stanley raised Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
