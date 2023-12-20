Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Schneider National from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens cut their target price on Schneider National from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Schneider National has a one year low of $21.39 and a one year high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,567,000 after buying an additional 61,260 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,048,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 14,512 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

