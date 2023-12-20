SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.75 on Monday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

