Shelley B. Thunen Sells 20,000 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,150.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST opened at $39.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.07. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.81 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 71.87% and a negative return on equity of 39.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on RXST. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RxSight in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RxSight in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RxSight by 4,739.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 565,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 553,820 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RxSight in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,803,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 30.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,629,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,942,000 after purchasing an additional 382,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 89.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after purchasing an additional 301,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

