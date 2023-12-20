Shira Ridge Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,543 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $320,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $487.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
